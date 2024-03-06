Mar 6, 2024
Haley Suspends 2024 Bid, Making Trump Presumptive GOP Nominee
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says she is suspending her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
Haley was the last major challenger to former President Donald Trump, who effectively becomes the GOP’s presumptive nominee.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:49
Experts react to Bank of Canada hold
-
6:12
Stellantis to produce electric muscle cars in Windsor. Ont. plant
-
6:52
Women are making gains in employment, but face barriers in management: report
-
5:37
Federal government discontinues First-Time Home Buyer Incentive
-
4:03
Canada's 'student trafficking' industry is backfiring on Trudeau
-
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024