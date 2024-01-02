(Bloomberg) -- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign and her allied super political action committee have booked more advertising time in New Hampshire than any of her rivals as she makes a play to win the state’s Republican primary later this month, according to data from AdImpact.

Haley, who has a solid grip on second place in the state, will benefit from $6.5 million in ad spending. It’s clear that Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and his allies are paying attention to that large sum, despite the former president’s double-digit lead over Haley.

Trump’s campaign and the super PAC supporting him have booked $3.6 million with three weeks left until the Jan. 23 primary. That’s three times the amount his political operation is spending in Iowa, which will host the first contest in the race for the Republican nomination on Jan. 15.

Haley’s campaign has gained momentum in New Hampshire, where her comparatively moderate stances and endorsement from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu have helped her gain ground on Trump. Haley will need to beat Trump, or come in a close second, to demonstrate to Republicans who vote later in the primary that there is demand for a Trump alternative.

SFA Fund Inc., Haley’s super PAC, is currently running an ad in New Hampshire saying Trump is attacking her because she’s the only candidate who can beat him. Haley has come under fire recently for failing to mention slavery when asked what caused the Civil War by an audience member at a town hall in late December. Haley has since tried to quell the controversy, acknowledging slavery’s role but adding that the conflict had other causes, including individual freedoms and the role of the government.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who’s largely bypassed the Iowa caucuses to focus on New Hampshire, has $1.8 million booked in the state. His campaign is running an ad in which he calls Trump a liar and says the former president “will burn America to the ground to help himself.” Christie’s currently third in the polls at 9.5% in New Hampshire.

Neither Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s concentrating on Iowa, nor any of the three super PACs backing him, have booked any time in New Hampshire, where he’s fourth in the polls.

