Half of Black Americans in Poll Feared For Life Because of Race

(Bloomberg) -- Almost half of Black adults said they have feared for their life because of their race or ethnicity, according to a new poll from the health research group Kaiser Family Foundation.

About 7 in 10 said they experienced some form of racial discrimination or mistreatment, including being stopped by the police or being denied housing, according to the poll.

The poll sheds light on public views of racial justice and policing after the death of George Floyd last month inspired protests around the globe. The poll surveyed about 1,300 American adults by phone in the second week of June. Responses from Black Americans reflect a subset of the sample, about 200 people.

Large majorities of all respondents said they support requiring police to intervene to stop other officers from using excessive force; publicly releasing officers’ disciplinary records; and banning chokeholds. They supported protests against police violence by a 2-to-1 margin, with greater support among Democrats and independents. Most Republicans opposed the protests.

About 10% of respondents said they personally attended a protest against police violence or in support of Black Lives Matter in the last three months.

The poll’s overall margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points on the total sample, and +/- 9 for blacks respondents.

