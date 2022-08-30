(Bloomberg) -- When Black Lives Matter protests were sweeping the world, a majority of Black Americans thought the increased attention on racism in the US would improve their lives. A year later, that reality had not manifested, but respondents had ideas for what would lead to greater change.

In a survey released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center, around half of those surveyed said an overhaul of the prison system, policing, and the courts and judicial process. Fifty-two percent of respondents said that racism in US laws was a larger problem than interpersonal racism, while 42% said the opposite.

In the weeks and months following George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Minnesota, almost every corner of American society pledged to combat racism. Companies committed to boosting Black hires, offering up more shelf space for Black-owned products, and ridding their brands of logos or designs with racist roots. Large US corporations also pledged billions to racial justice organizations and causes.

Some data has shown improvements in representation of Black people on corporate boards, in Congress and on magazine covers. But two-thirds of Black respondents told Pew the renewed focus on racial justice hadn’t led to changes that made their lives better. The survey of 3,900 Black Americans was conducted last October. A year earlier, 56% of Black Americans told Pew they expected positive changes were coming.

On issues such as employment, homeownership, and hate crimes, stark inequalities remain. Black Americans are among those feeling the squeeze of inflation most acutely, and their job gains are particularly at risk as policymakers try to curb rising costs of goods and services. Other surveys have found that American workers are losing faith in their employers’ efforts to diversify their workforces.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.