(Bloomberg) -- Half of Serbians want their country to remain neutral when it comes to choosing between the European Union and Russia, with more expressing a preference for Moscow if they had a choice, a poll showed.

Twenty-one percent say Serbia’s destiny lies with Russia, compared with 13% who want the country aligned with the EU, according to a survey conducted by Belgrade-based pollster Demostat. A full 50% said they don’t want to choose a side -- even if that triggers a negative response from the EU, which Serbia officially aspires to join.

Over a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Aleksandar Vucic has been at pains to keep the Balkan nation out of the fray. He condemned President Vladimir Putin’s attack in a United Nations vote, but has stopped short of joining EU member states in imposing sanctions on Russia.

The war in Ukraine has dominated coverage in the weeks ahead of April 3 parliamentary and presidential elections in Serbia, which has traditionally close cultural and political ties with Russia. EU is raising pressure in Belgrade to get in line on sanctions targeting Moscow.

“The stand on neutrality could also be a kind of euphemism for actual support of Russia, and we’ve seen elements of that in some election campaigns,” Zoran Panovic, program director at Demostat, said in a statement. “Even the pro-EU parties in Serbia have been shy about this” in their election campaigns, he said.

The Demostat poll surveyed 1,223 respondents between March 9-17.

