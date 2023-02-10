(Bloomberg) -- More than half of Taiwanese surveyed in a recent poll say they support a visit by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — even though China responded to a trip by his predecessor by launching missiles over the democratically run island.

Some 56% of respondents to a survey by TVBS, a major Taiwanese broadcaster, said they were very much or slightly in favor of a visit by the Republican lawmaker, who said earlier he would go if he won the speakership.

Just 23% of people said they were slightly or very much against a visit, and one-fifth indicated they had no opinion. The survey was conducted from Monday to Thursday, and published Friday.

McCarthy would plan a trip to the island either later this year or next year, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said Tuesday — an event that would set up a potential confrontation similar to the one in August last year. McCaul, also a Republican, said he plans to lead a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan this spring.

Pelosi became the first House speaker in 25 years to visit Taipei, where she met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The People’s Liberation Army responded by holding unprecedented military drills around the island.

See: China Says It’s Ready to ‘Enhance’ Ties With Taiwan Opposition

China has urged McCarthy not to make the journey. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in January that “certain individuals in the US” should “stop doing anything that violates the basic norms in international relations.”

Mao didn’t refer to McCarthy by name, but she was answering a question about him making a potential visit.

Asked later to respond to those comments, McCarthy said: “I don’t think China can tell me where I can go, at any time, at any place.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.