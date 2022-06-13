(Bloomberg) -- Half of the UK’s smaller listed companies still have all-male leadership teams, a sign of how efforts to bolster diversity have struggled to trickle down to smaller firms.

While only 4.6% of the 350 largest firms on the FTSE have no female representation in their C-suites, a proportion rises to 50% for FTSE All-Share firms below that, according to a study by the Women on Boards UK network.

The report found that only 16% of board chairs are women, and even fewer -- just 7% -- are chief executive officers.

“Progress is too slow,” Fiona Hathorn, CEO of Women on Boards UK, said on Bloomberg Radio Monday. “We’ve seen almost no progress at all with regard to the number of women chief executives.”

That’s important as the study found that companies with women CEOs have significantly more diverse executive teams. Just a quarter of boards outside the 350 largest listed firms have at least one non-White director.

Hathorn said more scrutiny on the smaller companies would help spur improvement. “What gets measured, get managed and what gets managed, gets done,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.