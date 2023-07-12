(Bloomberg) -- Almost half of Zimbabweans polled in a survey expect the result of next month’s election won’t reflect how citizens voted and a majority anticipate violence after the ballot.

All elections in the southern African nation since 2000 have been marred by allegations of intimidation and irregularities, and the findings of the poll of 2,400 Zimbabweans by pan-African survey company Afrobarometer will stoke fears that the trend will continue.

Another disputed vote could further isolate the country, which has been bedeviled by economic and political turmoil since it instituted a failed land reform program more than two decades ago. Many of its ruling politicians are subject to sanctions from the US, UK and European Union and the nation is locked out of international debt markets because it hasn’t serviced its loans.

The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, which has led the country since independence in 1980, is seeking to extend its rule in a year when the national currency has become virtually worthless and inflation is surging. Voters’ biggest concern is unemployment and 85% of those surveyed felt the government had managed the economy very badly, Afrobarometer said.

Still, change is unlikely.

More Zimbabweans believe the results will be manipulated than those who don’t, the survey showed. More than one-in-eight of those canvassed declined to answer the question as to whether the outcome was likely to be rigged, or said they don’t know.

A splintering of the opposition means ZANU-PF should still garner 35% of the vote in both the presidential and parliamentary vote, while the biggest opposition group, the Citizens Coalition for Change, would get 27% and 26% respectively in the two contests, Afrobarometer said. More than a quarter of respondents declined to identify their preferences.

Despite their cynicism about the process 85% of eligible Zimbabweans have registered to vote.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in power since ousting longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017, will face off against nine presidential hopefuls on Aug. 23, with his main opponent being the CCC’s Nelson Chamisa. The High Court on Wednesday nullified the candidacy of Saviour Kasukuwere, a former cabinet minister who fled the country after Mugabe’s removal.

The survey, which was conducted between April 29 and May 13, has a margin of error of 2%.

