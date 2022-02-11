(Bloomberg) --

Traders fully priced an unconventional half-point interest-rate hike from the Bank of England, betting that policy makers will front-load tightening to maintain credibility on inflation.

Money markets are wagering on 75 basis points of tightening by May, according to sterling overnight index swaps. That would require one 50 basis-point hike -- - unheard of since the BOE became independent in 1997 -- and another 25 basis-point rise, spread out over the BOE’s March and May decisions.

Traders are also betting that the interest rate will rise to 2% by November from 0.5% currently.

The positioning comes as investors brace for a faster pace of monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. Markets are now betting on seven hikes this year for the Fed after a hotter-than-expected inflation print in U.S and hawkish comments from the Fed’s James Bullard.

In the U.K., four of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted for a half-point hike in February, a sign that officials are prepared to take aggressive action to contain rising prices. Inflation in the U.K. accelerated to the highest level in three decades in December and starting salaries jumped by their third-fastest pace on record in January.

Still, Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill have both pushed back against the idea, preferring a more gradual approach. They both voted to hike by a usual quarter-point this month.

“I am in the 25 camp because I think it’s wise to take it in steps,” Bailey said in an interview with Bloomberg Television after the February decision.

