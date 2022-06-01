(Bloomberg) -- The latest all-time high for euro-zone inflation strengthens the case for the European Central Bank to lift interest rates by a half-point in July, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

The Austrian central bank chief, a top ECB hawk who’d already been urging a hike of that size, said a lack of “decisive action” now would risk expectations about the path for consumer prices becoming unanchored, requiring tougher measures later on that could trigger a recession.

“A 50 basis-point rise would send the necessary clear signal that the ECB is serious about fighting inflation,” Holzmann said Wednesday in emailed comments to Bloomberg. “A clear interest-rate signal would also help to support the euro’s exchange rate. The weak euro is not helpful on the inflation front.”

Money markets raised ECB tightening wagers after t, pricing 35 basis points of rate hikes by July -- an increase of one basis point since Tuesday, but still below the recent peak of 36 basis points.

The ECB’s debate over interest rates has shifted from when to raise rates from record lows to the size of the increases needed to wrest control of inflation that’s now more than four times the 2% official target.

While Holzmann isn’t alone on the 25-member Governing Council in advocating a bigger-than-usual hike, Chief Economist Philip Lane this week called moves of a quarter-point the “benchmark pace” -- backing the stance of President Christine Lagarde.

