(Bloomberg) -- Speeding up the pace of interest-rate increases to include hikes in increments of a half-percentage point is a “reasonable option” for the U.S. central bank given how low rates are now, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said.

“I think that’s a reasonable option for us because the federal funds rate is very low,” Williams said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee. “We do need to move policy back to more neutral levels.”

The U.S. central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate last month by a quarter-percentage point, marking the first rate hike since Fed officials slashed it to nearly zero at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. They plan to continue raising it throughout the year in a bid to counter the highest inflation in decades, and investors are increasingly betting that coming moves will be in half-point increments instead of the more-typical quarter-point adjustments.

U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% in the year through March, according to Labor Department data published Tuesday, marking the fastest pace of increases in any 12-month period since 1981.

