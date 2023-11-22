(Bloomberg) -- Halfords Group Plc has joined a group of leading UK retailers in a project to partner with police and clamp down on an increase in shoplifting across the country.

Halfords joins 13 chains, including John Lewis Partnership Plc, Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc, in contributing £60,000 ($75,000) each over two years to help fund a team of police analysts and intelligence officers targeting shoplifters.

The effort, known as Project Pegasus, focuses on organized gangs and will use retailers’ CCTV footage and other data to catch the culprits.

“Shoplifting has unfortunately become much more common over the past couple of years, and we want to do everything that we can to help our colleagues to feel safe and secure at work,” Halfords said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The cost of retail crime totaled £1.76 billion in the year to April, according to the British Retail Consortium, as gangs steal and sell on more pilfered goods and inflation-battered consumers grow more desperate. Security tags have become commonplace on everyday items like baby formula and burgers, while stores display warning signs reminding shoppers they’re under CCTV surveillance.

Beyond bulky items like bicycles, Halfords sells high-value accessories like dashboard cameras, satellite navigation systems and car tools that are easier to steal.

Convenience chain Co-op, which is also part of the Pegasus effort, said incidents of shoplifting, abuse, violence and anti-social behavior in its stores almost doubled to 300,000 this year. Archie Norman, chairman of Marks & Spencer Group Plc, said this week that self-checkout systems are tempting middle-class shoppers to steal goods.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.