(Bloomberg) -- Halfords Group Plc shares fell the most in more than two years after the retailer of auto parts and bicycles warned of the effects of rising inflation and declining consumer confidence.

The stock dropped as much as 24%, the biggest intraday decline since March 2020, and was 16% percent lower by 9:47 a.m. in London.

Halfords expects adjusted pre-tax profit of between £65 million and £75 million ($91 million) in the financial year ending next March. That’s a decline from the previous year and represents “softer” guidance from the company, according to RBC Capital Markets LLC analyst Manjari Dhar.

“We are not immune to the external challenges, with reduced demand, particularly for more discretionary, higher ticket items, and significant cost inflation impacting our financial performance,” Halfords said in a statement.

High inventories may be cause for concern heading into a period of lower demand, Dhar wrote in a note.

Still, Halfords’ strong services offerings, which includes car repairs, will help carry it through a challenging period, Chief Executive Officer Graham Stapleton said in the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.