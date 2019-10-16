(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Turkey’s state-run Halkbank slump by the most in seven months on closing basis as the U.S. brought a criminal case against the bank for aiding a scheme to evade sanctions against Iran.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, as the lender is officially knows, drops as much as 7.4% in Istanbul despite the short-selling ban on the nation’s seven banks. The slump comes after an indictment filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, in which prosecutors accused government-owned Halkbank of participating in a wide-ranging plot to violate prohibitions on Iran’s access to the U.S. financial system.

