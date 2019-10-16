2h ago
Halkbank Drops 7.4% in Istanbul; Faces U.S. Criminal Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Turkey’s state-run Halkbank slump by the most in seven months on closing basis as the U.S. brought a criminal case against the bank for aiding a scheme to evade sanctions against Iran.
Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, as the lender is officially knows, drops as much as 7.4% in Istanbul despite the short-selling ban on the nation’s seven banks. The slump comes after an indictment filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, in which prosecutors accused government-owned Halkbank of participating in a wide-ranging plot to violate prohibitions on Iran’s access to the U.S. financial system.
To contact the reporter on this story: Tugce Ozsoy in Istanbul at tozsoy1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.