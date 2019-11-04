(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer for a Turkish bank filed court papers Monday saying it would seek to dismiss a U.S. indictment against it for allegedly helping Iran evade sanctions on billions of dollars that were frozen in foreign accounts.

Halkbank, a major state-owned Turkish lender, has refused to respond to the charges in court since the case was filed last month. The lawyer said the bank would request the removal of U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, in Manhattan, who presided over a previous trial on the matter and has been assigned the new case as well.

But the bank also said it doesn’t plan to fight the U.S indictment in the American court. Its lawyers are seeking permission only for the limited purpose of filing a dismissal motion on technical grounds.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christian Berthelsen in New York at cberthelsen1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.