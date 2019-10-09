Halliburton Cuts Workforce in U.S. Rockies on Lower Activity

(Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. said it’s cutting its workforce in the Rockies as the world’s biggest provider of frack crews feels the effects of lower spending from shale explorers.

The cuts affect 650 workers across Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota, Emily Mir, a spokeswoman, said Wednesday in a prepared statement. Most were offered the option to relocate to other areas where greater oilfield work is expected, she said.

The moves come three months after the Houston-based oilfield contractor announced it was trimming 8% of it its North American headcount and parking unused frack gear.

