(Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. and Exxon Mobil Corp. are in talks over the oil company’s stake in the West Qurna-1 field located in southern Iraq, the country’s oil minister said.

Iraq supports a U.S. partner for Exxon’s stake in the oil field, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters in Baghdad. If the talks with Halliburton fail, Iraq will step in to buy the stake, he added. He said a few days ago that Basra Oil Co. could also be a potential buyer.

Iraq also expects the monthly production increase for OPEC+ to continue in January, he said, adding that the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant hasn’t had much of an impact on global oil demand.

Halliburton surfaced as a potential buyer of the stake more than a month ago.

Exxon was among the first Western oil explorers allowed into Iraq in 2010 as the Middle Eastern nation sought to rebuild its oil industry following the fall of Saddam Hussein and years of subsequent fighting. Prior to then, Iraq’s crude bounty had been off limits to most foreigners for almost 40 years. Exxon soured on West Qurna amid tough contractual terms, OPEC supply constraints and ongoing political instability.

While Halliburton has long been one of Exxon’s primary contractors at the field, taking an actual ownership stake would be a rarity for a company focused on mapping, fracking and rehabilitating assets owned by other companies. West Qurna-1 is a mammoth 20 billion-barrel deposit.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.