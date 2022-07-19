(Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. posted its biggest profit in almost four years as the growing isolation of oil powerhouse Russia spurs fracking in other crude-rich regions.

The world’s biggest provider of hydraulic fracturing is almost sold out of gear in the North American market that includes the world’s most prolific shale fields, according to a statement Tuesday. The shares jumped as much as 4% in pre-market trading.

Halliburton also recorded a $344 million pre-tax charge during the second quarter related to winding down its business in Russia amid international sanctions.

The hired hands of the oil patch are reaping the windfall from sky-high energy prices after back-to-back oil busts prompted cost cutting and layoffs to cope with a global equipment surplus. Now, oilfield-service providers are focused on beefing up shareholder returns.

Sales in the US and Canada, where Halliburton dominates the oilfield-services market, jumped 26% from the first three months of this year to $2.4 billion. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller called North America an extremely busy sector.

“In North America, I expect Halliburton to uniquely maximize value in this strong, steadily growing, and all but sold-out market,” he said. “Pricing gains across all product service lines supported significant sequential margin expansion in the second quarter.”

Halliburton kicked off quarterly earnings season for the sector, with larger rivals Baker Hughes Co. and Schlumberger scheduled to disclose results later this week. Supply-chain snarls are translating into cost inflation as high as 20%.

Halliburton reported second-quarter earnings of 49 cents a share, excluding certain items, that surpassed analysts’ expectations, according to the statement. It was the best three-month period of adjusted earnings since the third quarter of 2018.

The shares, which have gained 26% this year, rose as high as $29.99 in the minutes after results were released and were up 2% at 7:11 a.m. in New York.

