Halliburton Says It Must End Some Contracts in Russia by May 15 on Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. said that sanctions imposed by the U.S., the EU and other nations require the company to wind down certain contracts in Russia by May 15.

The company also said that the total net book value of its assets in Russia is about $340 million, and warned that the invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions could cause the company to take a charge related to those assets.

