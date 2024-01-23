(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s falling peso is taking a bite out of earnings for the world’s biggest oilfield services providers.

Halliburton Co., the top provider of frack work, posted a $103 million loss on the devaluation of Argentina’s currency during the final three months of the year, it said Tuesday in a statement. This comes after larger rival SLB last week recorded a $90 million charge for the same reason. While both companies are based in Houston, they have operations in Argentina, home to the massive Vaca Muerta shale formation.

In his first days in office, Argentina President Javier Milei has sought to put an end to the previous government’s costly strategy of propping up a strong peso to try to keep inflation in check. He devalued by some 54% against the US dollar in a bid to spur exports and rid the economy of arbitrage currency trades, and he plans to keep depreciating.

The moves are part of a wider austerity drive aimed at stabilizing the country’s crisis-prone economy.

--With assistance from Peter Millard.

