(Bloomberg) -- Some Halliburton Co. supervisors and co-workers harassed two Muslim employees, according to a lawsuit filed against the world’s biggest fracking provider by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Houston-based contractor also retaliated against one of the two workers by firing him for reporting the mistreatment, the commission said Tuesday in a statement announcing the lawsuit. Hassan Snoubar, a U.S. citizen of Syrian origin, began working for the company around August 2012 primarily in the Texas towns of Odessa and Kilgore as an operator-assistant oilfield worker, according to the commission. The other named worker is Mir Ali, who is of Indian origin, according to the statement.

Emily Mir, a spokeswoman for the company, could not immediately comment when reached by email.

