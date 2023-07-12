The Hallmark Channel, best known for sappy movies during the holidays, is now taking its shtick to the high seas.

The network announced in a release Tuesday a “one-of-a-kind Christmas cruise” to set sail in November 2024, complete with an ugly sweater contest, carolling, photo-ops with Hallmark movie stars and a chance to watch the premiere of “Countdown to Christmas,” one of the channel’s upcoming films.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” said Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s vice president of Consumer Products, said in the release.

“We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”

The cruise is in partnership with Sixthman, which specializes in themed vacations for fans. The company has cruises scheduled for fans of comedian Bert Kreischer, heavy metal music, the Tampa Bay Lightning and wrestling in the coming months.

The five-day trip begins in Miami and goes to the Bahamas before returning. Pre-sale registration is already underway.