(Bloomberg) -- Hallmark Cards Inc. said it has requested that senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall return political donations due to their support of President Donald’s Trump unfounded allegations of election fraud, which sparked last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The company said in an email that its political action committee donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall over the last two years and is seeking reimbursement for those amounts.

“Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind,” the company said. “The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values.”

After the deadly unrest on Capitol Hill last week, companies are reassessing, reducing and in many cases suspending their campaign contributions. Some are vowing to pull back from candidates who appeared to support the attempted insurrection. However, Hallmark’s request to return previous contributions goes a step further.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.