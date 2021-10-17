(Bloomberg) -- “Halloween Kills,” the latest installment in the long-running horror series, opened as the top film in North America, knocking the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” from the lead after just one weekend.

“Halloween Kills,” from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures, made $50.4 million, according to Comscore’s estimate. Boxoffice Pro had forecast a $48 million North American opening for the film, while the studio had projected $47.5 million at the start of the weekend.

“No Time to Die,” from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions, took in $24.3 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. It was expected to generate $25 million.

Three high-profile movies -- “No Time to Die,” “Halloween Kills” and Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” -- competed for the dollars of Americans willing to go to the cinemas amid a pandemic. It’s one of the busiest stretches since Covid-prompted lockdowns eased. They’ll be joined at the end of this week by “Dune,” a big-budget film from AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros.

“Halloween Kills” features Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer, as well as Anthony Michael Hall. About 45% of critics recommended the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Universal said it was the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film that was released simultaneously in theaters and online. The movie is available on the premium version of Comcast Corp.’s Peacock streaming service.

The results for “No Time to Die” suggest younger people, who favor horror movies, may be more inclined to return to theaters than older Bond fans. The film made $55.2 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters in its first weekend, below the $84 million forecast by Boxoffice Pro.

Another wide release that opened Friday was Walt Disney Co.’s “The Last Duel,” directed by Oscar nominee Ridley Scott; it brought in $4.82 million. The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck in a story about two knights and friends in the 1300s who are forced to fight each other. About 87% of critics recommended the film, per Rotten Tomatoes.

