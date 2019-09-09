(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration can’t enforce restrictions on asylum applications anywhere along the Mexican border while the legality of the policy is being challenged, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland, California, ruled Monday that the injunction he issued in July applies nationwide and not just in the states that fall under the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the western U.S.

The administration is seeking to prevent immigrants who arrive at the southern border from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they haven’t previously sought asylum in one of the countries they traveled through. The restriction specifically targets immigrants from Central American countries who come through Mexico and who, the administration claims, abuse the asylum process by mostly filings claims that eventually get denied.

Tigar in July issued a preliminary injunction, agreeing that the immigration advocates who sued were likely to win. That injunction prevents the administration from implementing the rule while its legality is challenged in court. The federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the administration’s request to put the injunction on hold but restricted its effect only to its jurisdiction.

The Ninth Circuit has jurisdiction over Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Tigar was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put the injunction on hold.

In a separate case, a federal judge in Washington who was appointed by President Donald Trump is scheduled to take up a request for injunction against the policy on Sept. 11.

The case is East Bay Sanctuary Covenant v. Barr, 19-cv-04073, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

To contact the reporters on this story: Edvard Pettersson in Los Angeles at epettersson@bloomberg.net;Joel Rosenblatt in San Francisco at jrosenblatt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.