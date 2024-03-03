(Bloomberg) -- Hamas said a delegation is traveling to Cairo to outline the group’s position on talks that may lead to a temporary cease-fire in Gaza — even as reports surface that it’s refused to give Israel the names of which hostages taken in October are still alive.

“We are keen to achieve a result that satisfies our people,” Osama Hamdan said in a statement issued by the media center of Hamas, which rules Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Talks would be held Sunday and Monday, Hamdan added. AFP reported that a cease-fire may be secured “within 24 to 48 hours” if Israel accepts Hamas’ demands, citing a senior Hamas official it didn’t identify.

However, a senior Israeli official, speaking anonymously, said Israel wouldn’t send a high-level delegation to Cairo unless Hamas provides answers to questions Israel has been seeking. The official didn’t elaborate, but reports have said that among other things, Israel seeks information on the wellbeing of its hostages.

Channel 12 reported that talks broke down before they even started, as Hamas failed to provide Israel the names of which hostages are still alive. The Israeli TV station said that Qatar told Israel that there is presently no way forward.

Progress toward a pause in fighting has been stalled for weeks as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bristled at Hamas conditions he termed “delusional.”

US officials said Saturday that Israel has essentially agreed to a six-week cease-fire if Hamas commits to handing over hostages categorized as vulnerable, including women, the ill or injured, and the elderly. The agreement could take effect immediately if Hamas agrees to their release, the officials added.

More than 130 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, about 30 of whom are believed to be dead. The fighting began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants infiltrated southern Israel and killed some 1,200 people as well as capturing scores of Israelis and taking them to Gaza.

Since then, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed under heavy Israeli air and ground bombardment, according to the Hamas Health Ministry.

Read more: US Says Cease-Fire on Table for Hamas as US Aid Drops Start

Israel is seeking information on how many hostages are still alive, according to reports on Saturday. A Hamas leader who wasn’t identified told the UK-based Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday that the details would only be delivered for “a big price,” according to the Times of Israel.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that a truce would only be secured if Israel accepts its demands, which include the return of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza, and an increase of humanitarian aid.

38,000 Meals

The US, in a joint endeavor with Jordan, airdropped some 38,000 meals along the coast of Gaza Saturday afternoon. The officials said the six-week pause Israel had agreed to would allow a rush of humanitarian aid and would also kick off a second phase of negotiations to extend the cease-fire in the almost five-month-old war.

The US plans more airdrops as it pushes for ways to get more aid into Gaza, partly to eliminate any incentive by gangs and criminal groups to seize the supplies and auction off what is sent it.

The need for food is rising throughout Gaza, and is particularly urgent in the north, US officials said, adding that possibilities for further delivery may also be conducted with commercial ships or US government vessels. The goal is to maximize aid delivery by land, sea and air, they said.

Deadly Stampede

Aid delivery led to a tragedy last week in an incident that involved Israeli troops opening fire near a food convoy bringing in aid, and the subsequent deaths and injuries of scores of Palestinians.

Witnesses have said that Israeli troops fired on Palestinians rushing to pull food off the convoy, which Israel has repeatedly denied.

An initial review found that the majority of those killed or injured were caught in a “stampede” after soldiers started to retreat, Israeli army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a broadcast video on Sunday.

Troops did open fire on a number of looters that approached and posed an “immediate threat,” he said, adding that the inquiry would continue.

The US has been working to get a deal to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas by the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, scheduled to begin around March 10. Talks are ongoing in Doha, US officials said on Saturday.

Negotiations became deadlocked about a month ago, one of the officials said, and the US has ramped up its engagement with Israelis from the week of Feb. 19 to reach a framework similar to the one that’s now on the table, one official said.

(Updates with Israeli official on talks in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.