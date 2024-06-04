(Bloomberg) -- Hamas has followed Israel in balking at President Joe Biden’s efforts to end their war in Gaza, with both sides saying their conflicting conditions for a permanent cease-fire must be met before they’ll even agree to pause fighting.

A Hamas spokesman said Tuesday that Israel must commit to a permanent cease-fire and full withdrawal from Gaza. “We are waiting a clear Israeli stance on this,” the spokesman, Osama Hamdan, said Tuesday in Beirut.

That came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his position that the group’s political and military operations must be destroyed before the war is ended.

Top Biden administration officials have been calling on Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, to accept the proposal, which the president on Friday said had Israel’s backing.

That plan — a three-part roadmap to go from cease-fire to permanent deal — was almost immediately called into question by Israeli officials over the weekend.

The main point of disconnect appears to be the future status of Hamas, which Israel wants gone before any longer-term plans can be made for Gaza, or for any broader approach to a future Palestinian state.

The Israeli prime minister is under pressure from right-wing allies who have threatened to leave his ruling coalition if he agrees to end the war without dismantling Hamas. At the same time, more than 100,000 people demonstrated in Israel over the weekend, calling for an end to the war.

The White House sought to downplay the public statements by both Israel and Hamas. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that despite the public comments from Hamdan, the US was waiting for a formal response conveyed to Qatar, which has helped facilitate the negotiations.

“You’re going to hear a lot of things in the media, a lot of statements from a lot of different voices and a lot of different people,” Sullivan said. “We will regard a formal response as one that gets conveyed to the Qataris, who were the ones who transmitted the proposal from the Israeli negotiators to Hamas.”

Sullivan also downplayed critical comments from officials in Israel’s government on the deal, saying that he had “no doubt” Israel stood by the offer transmitted last week.

“The prime minister’s own adviser went out publicly and said they accepted the proposal. They have reaffirmed that they have accepted the proposal. The proposal, as described by President Biden, is a proposal that Israel accepted before and continues to accept today,” Sullivan said.

Meanwhile, officials from Qatar said Israel has yet to provide a position on the plan that is accepted by its full coalition government. A Foreign Ministry spokesman released a statement Tuesday calling on countries to press both sides to accept Biden’s plan.

