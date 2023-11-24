(Bloomberg) -- Israel began welcoming back the first group of hostages released by Hamas from captivity in Gaza under a four-day halt in the fighting that has devastated the Palestinian territory since the deadly attack by militants last month.

“We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The group was made up of 13 Israelis, some with dual citizenship and all women and minors, as well as 10 Thai nationals and a citizen of the Philippines.

Late Friday, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had received a list of the next hostages to be released. Security officials were reviewing the list, according to a statement.

Those already freed were among some 240 people captured when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, triggering the Israeli bombardment and invasion of Gaza. A cease-fire went into effect earlier Friday. Under the agreement, Israel released a first group of 39 jailed Palestinian women and minors on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, which helped negotiate the deal.

“It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” President Joe Biden said in comments from Nantucket, the Massachusetts island where he’s spending the holiday weekend. “We expect more hostages to be released tomorrow — and more the day after that.” He said the timing for the release of US hostages was unclear.

Calling the agreement “the result of extensive American diplomacy,” Biden said he remains in contact with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to ensure the effort “remains on track.”

The pause in fighting offers “a critical opportunity to deliver much-needed food, medicine, water and fuel,” Biden said, adding, “We are not wasting one single minute.”

As the cease-fire went into effect, streets in the southern Gaza Strip — where Israel has urged civilians to evacuate to as its troops concentrate on the north — were filled with people emerging from shelters, some carrying belongings, footage on Al Jazeera showed. In the city of Khan Younis, cars crowded the streets and blared their horns.

Under the deal, which came after weeks of complex and delicate talks brokered by Qatar, the US and Egypt, Hamas is supposed to eventually return 50 women and children. Israel is supposed to release 150 Palestinian women and youths.

The Israeli military said the hostages released Friday arrived in Israel and underwent initial medical assessments before being taken to hospitals, where they would be reunited with their families.

“We’ve completed the first return of our hostages” and “we’re committed to returning all of them,” Netanyahu said. He added, “We’re committed to achieving all the aims of the war” — a reference to Israel’s intention to resume the military attack on Hamas when the four-day cease-fire expires.

Netanyahu’s office said the Israelis released ranged from two-year-old Aviv Asher and his family to 85-year-old Yaffa Adar.

Thailand’s government said the 10 Thai nationals released will stay in the hospital for at least 48 hours, following which its embassy will make arrangements for them to travel back to the country as soon as possible, according to a statement Saturday. An estimated 20 of its citizens are still being held, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Israeli strikes from air, land and sea intensified ahead of the cease-fire, the United Nations said. Shortly before the pause, the Israeli army warned people in Gaza to stay in southern areas. In recent weeks hundreds of thousands have fled their homes in the north, which Israel says is Hamas’s “center of gravity.”

The pause in fighting was accompanied by a surge in humanitarian aid. Israel said 200 aid trucks went into southern Gaza via Egypt, in accordance with the terms of the hostage-release deal. The UN also said that 21 critically ill patients were evacuated from the north of Gaza.

The start of the truce was delayed by a day as the sides held last-minute negotiations via Qatar following an initial agreement in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a very fragile few days,” Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, said to Bloomberg Television on Friday. “We’re going to have to see how things develop, if both sides adhere to the agreement.”

The pause in fighting marks the first major lull since the conflict began on Oct. 7. That day, Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, attacked southern Israeli communities and army bases from Gaza. Israel said Hamas killed 1,200 people as well as taking the hostages.

Israel responded with a bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a densely packed Mediterranean enclave with about 2.3 million inhabitants. It also launched a ground offensive on the northern part in late October. Almost 15,000 people have died in Gaza since the war began, according to its Hamas-run health ministry.

