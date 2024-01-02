(Bloomberg) -- Israel has killed a Hamas leader who was known as the mastermind behind the Palestinian militant group’s armed wing in the West Bank, the group confirmed on Tuesday.

Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the group’s politburo, was killed in an apparent Israeli drone strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs — the first such attack on the Lebanese capital in nearly two decades.

Al-Arouri was the most senior Hamas leader that’s been killed since the group, designated by the US and EU as a terrorist organization, infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7 and killed nearly 1,200 people. Israel responded with an offensive on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed more than 20,000 Palestinians. Hamas governs Gaza.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the attack was a “new Israeli crime that aims to drag Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations.” In a statement posted on social media platform X, Mikati urged relevant parties to pressure Israel to stop its attacks.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke from an apartment building in Musharafiye neighborhood, as ambulances were seen rushing to the scene of the explosion. Six people were killed in the explosion, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

The southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital are known to be a support base for Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that has exchanged fire with Israel along the border with Lebanon in support of Hamas. Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that killed thousands and devastated Beirut.

Israel arrested Al-Arouri in 1992 and sentenced him for 15 years in prison. He was released in 2007 but detained again for three more years before Israel eventually exiled him in 2010. Israel has long accused him of masterminding Hamas militant attacks in the West Bank and Israel and being the liaison between the group and allies Iran and Hezbollah.

