Nov 29, 2023
Hamas Says There’s Still No Deal to Extend Truce With Israel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hamas said there was still no deal to extend a truce with Israel, only around an hour before their deal was set to expire.
The militant group said it had offered to release seven more hostages — all women and children — from Gaza, as well as the bodies of three other people. Israel declined the proposal, according to Hamas, which is backed by Iran and designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.
There’s wasn’t any immediate reaction from Israel.
The armed wing of Hamas also asked its fighters to be “on a high alert of combat preparedness” in case there’s no extension.
The cease-fire, in place since Friday, is due to end around 7 a.m. local time on Thursday. Israel and Hamas have prolonged the deal, initially meant to end on Tuesday, once already.
They’ve been negotiating via Qatar, as well as Egypt and the US.
The truce involved Hamas releasing some hostages it took back into Gaza when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Israel has freed a number of jailed Palestinians. The US has expressed hopes of another extension.
Hamas killed around 1,200 people and abducted 240 during its attack. Israel responded with air strikes and a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:27
High rates untenable amid household 'debt crisis': Rosenberg
-
7:17
EXPLAINER: First Quantum, the Canadian miner at the heart of mining protests in Panama
-
7:00
Approach art investing as you would stocks and bonds: expert
-
4:09
Declining prices shift Canadian views of homes as investments
-
5:20
Charlie Munger, who helped Buffett build Berkshire, dies at 99
-
7:20
How will the Canada 'mortgage charter' impact homeowners, bank earnings?