Hamas Says There’s Still No Deal to Extend Truce With Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Hamas said there was still no deal to extend a truce with Israel, only around an hour before their deal was set to expire.

The militant group said it had offered to release seven more hostages — all women and children — from Gaza, as well as the bodies of three other people. Israel declined the proposal, according to Hamas, which is backed by Iran and designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

There’s wasn’t any immediate reaction from Israel.

The armed wing of Hamas also asked its fighters to be “on a high alert of combat preparedness” in case there’s no extension.

The cease-fire, in place since Friday, is due to end around 7 a.m. local time on Thursday. Israel and Hamas have prolonged the deal, initially meant to end on Tuesday, once already.

They’ve been negotiating via Qatar, as well as Egypt and the US.

The truce involved Hamas releasing some hostages it took back into Gaza when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Israel has freed a number of jailed Palestinians. The US has expressed hopes of another extension.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people and abducted 240 during its attack. Israel responded with air strikes and a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

