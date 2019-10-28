TORONTO — Mirvish Productions says Hamilton proved itself a record-breaking smash before the box office for the musical officially opened, a spokesman says.

People lined up as early as 4 a.m. Monday for a spot in the lottery as the public sale kicked off, said the Toronto theatre company's director of sales and marketing.

John Karastamatis said for each of the three rounds of pre-sales for Mirvish subscribers, casual theatre-goers and American Express customers, demand exceeded the number of tickets that had been set aside for early order.

This amounted to 10 times more interest in Hamilton than Mirvish has seen for any of the marquee hits it has staged over more than a half-century, Karastamatis said.

“It really is quite unprecedented for us,” said Karastamatis. “I would even go as far as saying that even the top of the line high-profile concerts that fill stadiums, there's more interest in this than there is in those.”

Karastamatis said Hamilton fans who haven't got their tickets yet should continue to check for seats, noting that no show is truly sold out until curtain call.

However, he warned against buying tickets from online resellers hawking tickets at grossly inflated prices.

Hamilton is set to run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020.