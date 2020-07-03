Broadway may have gone dark but that hasn’t stopped “Hamilton” from trending.

Fans pushed the award-winning Broadway musical to the top spot of Twitter on Friday, as “Hamilton” debuts on the Disney+ streaming service to an audience that no longer needs a coveted theater ticket.

The movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop-inflected tale of Alexander Hamilton and his fellow American founders was meant to be released in theaters Oct. 15, 2021. Walt Disney Co. moved the release date more than a year ahead to cater to viewers stuck at home, craving fresh entertainment during the pandemic.

Miranda recently apologized for not officially speaking out sooner on the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd, especially reflecting on the cast that’s known for its diversity.

Launched just last November, Disney+ has also become a top contender of Netflix Inc., reaching more than 54 million customers as of May. In a sign of subscriber strength, the company stopped offering one-week free trials for its Disney+ last month, while Netflix and HBO Max continue to offer free trials.

Broadway performances in New York City have been suspended for the remainder of the year, and some shows are projected to resume early 2021. Several expected blockbusters, such as Disney’s own “Mulan” and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” were delayed as cinemas across the U.S. cautiously prepare for reopening.