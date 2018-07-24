(Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail landlord Hammerson Plc is pinning its hopes on luxury-outlet stores and mega malls as it tries to convince investors it was right to rebuff a takeover approach by Klepierre SA.

The company will sell 1.1 billion pounds of surplus assets as it seeks to cut its debt levels at a time when U.K. retail is being buffeted by e-commerce and growing costs. Hammerson plans to delay a planned extension of a London mall, cut costs and diversify its portfolio away from the U.K. The company will also buy back 300 million pounds of shares.

Hammerson’s new strategy is an attempt to reassure investors that turning away French rival Klepierre wasn’t a mistake. Retail landlords are under pressure from e-commerce, which now accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.K sales and has helped cause a slew of store closures and bankruptcies this year. To diversify, the mall owner will change the mix of retailers in its properties with fewer department stores and more leisure, events and lifestyle spaces.

“Through increasing the level of disposals, including exiting the retail parks sector, we will now focus solely on winning destinations of the highest quality,” chief executive officer David Atkins said in a statement. “These are the venues we believe will maintain relevance and outperform against the shifting retail backdrop.”

The London-based company now expects to sell 600 million pounds ($785 million) of real estate this year, and 1.1 billion pounds by the end of 2019. If it can sell assets for close to their current valuations, it would show that the gap between the landlord’s market worth and the value of its properties isn’t justified.

Hammerson closed at 526 pence on Monday, well below the estimated net asset value per share of 776 pence that the company published in half year earnings on Tuesday. The company announced the sale of two properties Monday for 164 million pounds, bringing its total sales this year to more than 300 million pounds.

Before news broke of Klepierre’s bid in March, Hammerson had slumped about 20 percent since the start of the year as the worsening retail environment led to concerns it could damp demand for space in malls. Klepierre abandoned its courtship of the U.K. company in April, and cannot now make another approach until October. Within days, Hammerson ended its pursuit of another company, Intu Properties Plc, after a growing number of shareholders opposed the deal. Hammerson is now little changed this year.

The firm is targeting cost savings of 7 million pounds a year and will cut the number of executive directors from four to two.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jack Sidders in London at jsidders@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Neil Callanan at ncallanan@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.