U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond refused to rule out backing a no-confidence motion against the government if the next prime minister tries to force a no-deal Brexit on Parliament.

Theresa May announced on Friday that she is stepping down after repeatedly failing to win parliamentary support for her agreement with the European Union. The race to succeed her is already under way, with several candidates saying they’d be prepared to leave on Oct. 31 with no deal in place if necessary.

Hammond all but ruled himself out of the contest and said he could not support a no-deal Brexit. Parliament has voted “very strongly” against leaving the EU without a deal, and a prime minister who ignores Parliament “is not going to survive very long,” the finance minister said in an interview on BBC Television’s Andrew Marr Show.

Asked if he could vote against the government on a confidence motion if he was no longer a Cabinet member later this year, Hammond said: “This is a very difficult situation. It would not just challenge me, but many of our colleagues and I hope we will never get to that position.”

According to the Institute for Government, Parliament would find it almost impossible to stop a prime minister intent on a no-deal Brexit. The only option to block it would be a vote of no confidence, which could topple the government and bring the Labour Party, led by left-wing firebrand Jeremy Corbyn, to power.

Hammond spoke as Environment Secretary Michael Gove became the eighth person to join the leadership contest, pitching himself as a unity candidate. Others include perceived frontrunner Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey, all of whom have said the threat of no-deal should remain on the table.

Focus the Mind

“If you’re not willing to walk away from a negotiation, it doesn’t focus the mind of the other side,” Raab, a former Brexit Secretary, told the Marr Show. He said he wouldn’t ask for a further extension to Brexit, which has already been delayed from the original March 29 deadline.

For the Labour opposition, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said his party is willing to work with anyone” to stop Britain crashing out of the EU with no deal.

“There is a real threat of an extremist Brexiteer becoming leader and taking us over the cliff edge of a no-deal, no matter what the damage to jobs and the economy,” he told Sky News. “We’ve got to block a no-deal.”

Labour’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, warned this weekend that the party’s “mealy-mouthed” backing of a second referendum was costing the support of pro-EU voters.

Johnson, Gove

Johnson remains bookmakers’ clear favorite to be the next Tory leader, followed by Raab. Gove was installed in third place by bookmaker Betway on Sunday.

Gove and Johnson dramatically fell out during the 2016 campaign to replace David Cameron. Gove had been supporting Johnson’s bid, only to withdraw his backing and declare that he would instead seek the leadership himself. The decision ended the hopes of both men, with Gove facing accusations of treachery.

“I’m ready to unite the Conservative and Unionist Party, ready to deliver Brexit, and ready to lead this great country,” Gove said outside his west London home earlier today as he confirmed his intention to run.

