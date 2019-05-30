(Bloomberg) -- Candidates to succeed Theresa May are honing their pitches to Conservative members of Parliament. Brexit is the central issue, with deep divisions over whether to leave the European Union without a deal in October.

Key Developments:

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond says a second referendum preferable to general election to resolve Brexit

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden says a smooth Brexit, including a transition period, would mean higher rates needed

Will Jo Johnson Back His Brother? (9:10 a.m.)

Boris Johnson, the current favorite to succeed Theresa May, still has some work to do gather support among Tory members of Parliament. His brother Jo Johnson, asked by the BBC which candidate he would support, replied: “That’s a question for another day.”

The two Johnsons both resigned from the government over Brexit, but in different directions: Boris because he thought May’s Brexit wasn’t hard enough, and Jo because he wanted a second referendum.

Hammond: Referendum Better Than Election (9 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said that if Parliament can’t find a Brexit solution, he’d prefer a second referendum to a general election to solve the impasse.

“If we do get to the point where Parliament has to admit that it cannot resolve this issue, then clearly it will have to be remitted back to the British people,” Hammond told BBC Radio 4. “I’m not sure that a general election can resolve the question. Both the main political parties are divided on this issue. My strong preference is that Parliament resolve this issue.”

Hammond said he was in the process of meeting the candidates to succeed May to decide who he would support. He was clear that he couldn’t back anyone who was pursuing a no-deal Brexit, and hinted he’d be ready to vote to bring down a government that chose such a course. His other message to the various runners was that they should resist the temptation to make too many promises on tax and spending.

King: Brexit Has Broken U.K. Party System (Earlier)

Brexit has split not only the country but also the Conservative and Labour parties, Bloomberg columnist and former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King wrote on Thursday, arguing that a general election is preferable to a second referendum to resolve the issue.

“The best way forward would be for the two main parties to develop clear opposing positions on Brexit, and put the disagreement to voters at another general election,” King wrote. “If either party won a majority in the Commons, it could then claim a mandate on Brexit and set about delivering it.”

Earlier:

