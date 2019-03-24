(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor the Exchequer Philip Hammond says ousting Theresa May won’t help the U.K. amid reports the prime minister is facing an open revolt over her withdrawal deal with the European Union.

Key Developments

An estimated 1 million anti-Brexit protesters rallied in London on Saturday to demand a second referendum on the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union.

More than 4.18 million people have signed an online petition urging the government to cancel Brexit, the most names ever collected in a public campaign.

The government hopes to put May’s deal to Parliament again next week

Johnson, Raab, Rees-Mogg invited to Chequers, Times says

Hammond Doesn’t Rule out Second Referendum (9:30 a.m.)

Throughout his Sky interview, Hammond reiterated that it was up to lawmakers to come together to find a way forward if they continue to reject May’s deal and that the government would give them time to do that in coming days. He said that “one way or another Parliament is going to have the opportunity this week to decide what it is in favor of.”

When presented with a list of possible options, he ruled out a no deal exit or revoking Article 50, but was less equivocal about the prospect of a second vote. A second referendum is a "perfectly coherent proposition," he said, and "deserves to be considered” along with other proposals, he said. Still, he added that he didn’t think there was majority in Parliament for such an outcome.

Removing Prime Minister Won’t Help: Hammond (9:09 a.m.)

Changing prime minister won’t help the U.K., and talk of a new leader is “self-indulgent,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said in an interview with Sky News.

Hammond said it is essential that the U.K. leaves the EU with a deal in place, and that May’s agreement is the best way forward. Still, it’s looking “very difficult” to find a majority for it, he says, and, if it is voted down, lawmakers will need to craft an alternative “quickly.”

Johnson, Rees-Mogg Invited to Chequers: Times (9:08 a.m.)

Prominent Brexiteers Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among a number of U.K. politicians on an invite list to go to Theresa May’s Chequers retreat Sunday, Times journalist Sam Coates says on Twitter, without saying how he got the information.

May’s Resignation is on the Cards, Cash says (8:34 a.m.)

Bill Cash, a veteran Tory member of Parliament who was one of the European Research Group’s panel of legal experts that rejected May’s deal earlier this month, says the prime minister could indeed quit.

“I do think the resignation of the prime minister is very much on the cards,” Cash said on Sky News on Sunday. “The situation is at her door.”

