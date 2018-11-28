Hammond Says Staying In Is Best for Economy: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will publish its analysis on Wednesday of the impact of different Brexit scenarios on the economy.

Hammond Dodges Question on What if Deal Rejected (7:30 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond didn’t answer the question when asked by the BBC if he would resign if May’s deal doesn’t get approved by Parliament. If it’s voted down, the country will be in uncharted territory, he said.

"We are in an unknown world and we’ll have to decide how to proceed,” he said. It would be up to the Cabinet and he would join the Cabinet meeting immediately after the vote to decide how to proceed.

Hammond Stays Staying in is Best For Economy (7:16 a.m.)

Hammond says staying in the European Union is the best outcome for the economy, but the economy isn’t the only consideration.

May’s deal provides the best economic outcome while delivering on the referendum result, he told the BBC.

Of the options available that take Britain out of the bloc, "the deal the prime minister has negotiated is the best one for the British economy," he said.

Earlier:

