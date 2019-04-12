(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said the British government and the main opposition party agree on the fundamentals of Brexit and stand a good chance of making a breakthrough in the next few weeks.

Talks with Labour aimed at finding a new Brexit consensus will continue next week, while Parliament is in recess, and the government hasn’t set red lines for these negotiations, Hammond said.

There have been disagreements about the priorities and approach, but “we agree on the fundamentals,” Hammond told reporters in Washington. "We’re in with a good chance of being able to reach an agreement on a way forward over the next few weeks."

Hammond’s comments come as government ministers resume talks with Labour officials in an attempt to reach a cross-party plan for how the U.K. will leave the EU. Prime Minister Theresa May opened the door to the negotiations with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, her arch rival, after Parliament repeatedly rejected the divorce terms she negotiated with the European Union.

May hinted in Parliament on Thursday that staying in a customs union was a possible compromise, as she said the two sides agreed on more than it often appeared. She has previously ruled out staying in a the EU’s customs regime as it would prevent the U.K. having its own independent trade policy.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but has had to ask the bloc’s other 27 leaders for an extension to the deadline twice. The latest plan, agreed this week at a summit in Brussels, is for the U.K. to withdraw from the EU on Oct. 31.

Hammond said Britain’s reputation has been damaged by the political uncertainty: “We’ve got a bit of work to do to recover our reputation as cool, calm and collected.”

