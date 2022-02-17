(Bloomberg) -- The wealthy Long Island resort of East Hampton is delaying the planned closing of its airport until May 17 after the Federal Aviation Administration warned of flaws in the New York town’s efforts to reduce noise from air traffic.

The town’s board had voted last month to shut the airport at the end of February and reopen it as a more limited-use facility on March 4. East Hampton was looking to cut down on air traffic that has grown in recent years as ride-share apps make helicopter and plane travel easier.

But the FAA warned that if the town closed the airfield, it could take as many as two years to reopen. In a statement on Thursday, East Hampton Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said that the FAA expects to have almost all its internal processes complete by May 19, meaning it can open then.

“This timeline has been discussed at length with the FAA and the FAA has indicated that it does not foresee any obstacles with the new, private-use airport opening on May 19,” Van Scoyoc said in the statement. Instrument flight procedures may not be available until later in the summer, according to the statement.

Earlier this month the FAA warned it would need to analyze the airspace and how its use will affect people and property on the ground. It might also need to do an environmental analysis.

On Thursday, the agency said, “We are committed to working collaboratively to complete this.”

Residents in East Hampton, where the median home price was almost $1 million even before the pandemic, have complained about air traffic noise for at least a decade. The town board has been working with consultants, residents and others to figure out its options.

The back-and-forth comes during the relatively quiet winter period for the town. The weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day in the U.S. is usually considerably busier for the town.

In the summer of 2021, as a growing number of of Americans received Covid-19 vaccinations, Hamptons parties returned in full force. In East Hampton, one host brought out watercress sandwiches and parasols for a tea party, while another boasted Champagne guns -- plastic toy weapons that can fire Veuve Clicquot.

