Oil market keeps getting stronger as prices blow through US$924:59
Oil market keeps getting stronger as prices blow through US$92
Oil rocketed to a fresh seven-year high above US$92 a barrel, and almost every indicator is pointing to the rally extending.
-
Feb 42:02
Peloton draws interest from suitors including Amazon: WSJ
Peloton is attracting interest from potential suitors including Amazon, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the home fitness company surged as much as 43% in extended trading.
-
Feb 42:44
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Canopy and Aurora results preview, Deloitte on economic impact
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis quarterly results preview, Deloitte details economic impact of pot sector since legalization and Hexo faces a proxy fight
-
Feb 41:54
Apple aims to debut a new low-cost 5G iPhone and iPad in early March
Apple is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches.
-
Feb 2
Home prices could sink 20% when 'speculative fever' breaks: OSFI5:37
Home prices could sink 20% when 'speculative fever' breaks: OSFI
Property prices in Canada are set to fall as rising interest rates bring an end to a “speculative fever” in the country’s housing market, the federal banking regulator said on a podcast.
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
This year, Super Bowl ads are looking to have fun again
-
5:20
Mark Zuckerberg's wealth plunges by US$31B after Meta shock
-
World food prices are climbing closer toward a record high
-
7:34
Spotify CEO's US$1B wealth loss adds to pain over Joe Rogan
-
2:25
BMO to start bringing back some bankers next week
-
Melinda French Gates will pivot US$11.4B fortune away from foundation
-
-
Feb 36:33
Canadians spared from Amazon Prime price increase
Amazon is hiking the price of its Prime membership, but in an email to BNN Bloomberg, the company confirmed the increases will only apply to Americans.
-
Feb 47:35
Amazon powers tech shares; bonds fall on U.S. jobs beat
Treasuries fell after a strong U.S. jobs report increased bets of tighter monetary policy while U.S. stocks powered higher on bullish sentiment from Amazon earnings.
-
Feb 3
Toronto home prices surge to new high amid chronic lack of listings6:27
Toronto home prices surge to new high amid chronic lack of listings
Housing affordability in the Greater Toronto Area continued to worsen in January as a severe lack of listings heightened competition between buyers.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Feb 3
Hexo investor tees up proxy battle amid collapsing stock2:23
Hexo investor tees up proxy battle amid collapsing stock
An investor in Hexo Corp. is setting the stage for a proxy fight by saying he will nominate five independent directors to the company's board at an upcoming shareholders’ meeting as he seeks to reverse the pot giant's stock slide.
-
Feb 45:37
Montreal had weakest January home sales in four years
Home sales in Greater Montreal sank in January to a level the market hasn't seen since 2018 as listings dropped and prices soared.
-
Feb 47:26
U.S. jobs surge defies Omicron, puts more pressure on Fed
The U.S. labor market showed unexpected strength last month despite record COVID-19 infections, extending momentum into the new year as surging wages added more pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
-
Feb 2
Enerplus planning to exit Canada by mid-year, focus on U.S.3:02
Enerplus planning to exit Canada by mid-year, focus on U.S.
Enerplus is looking to exit Canada so it can focus on its production operations in the United States.
-
Feb 4
The Week Ahead: Insurance and cannabis earnings; Canadian trade data due
The Week Ahead: The earnings parade continues with insurance firms, cannabis producers and more reporting their latest financial results. We'll also get Canadian trade data.
-
Feb 43:23
'Show restraint': Central bank urges Brits to ease wage demands
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged workers to hold off on asking for bigger pay raises, saying rising wages risk fueling inflation.
-
Feb 2
OPEC+ agrees on another gradual oil-output hike for March4:47
OPEC+ agrees on another gradual oil-output hike for March
OPEC and its allies agreed to revive more halted oil production, yet the group’s increasingly obvious struggles to fulfill its supply pledges left markets fearful of a potential shortfall.
-
Feb 47:34
Bitcoin climbs back above US$40,000 as risk appetite returns
Bitcoin gained the most in four months as investors show signs of renewed risk appetite following a volatile week across financial markets.
-
Feb 35:06
Alberta seeks to diversify economy by becoming crypto destination
The Canadian province better known for its oil-rich resources is now looking to become an international destination for the cryptocurrency industry.
-
Feb 1
Canadians find other ways to grow wealth as housing escapes them5:10
Canadians find other ways to grow wealth as housing escapes them
Some potential buyers are walking away from the housing market and finding new investment strategies to grow what would have been a down payment.
-
Opinion
-
Feb 1
Pot sector nets $15B in taxes, 151k jobs since legalization: Deloitte3:34
Pot sector nets $15B in taxes, 151k jobs since legalization: Deloitte
Despite the layoffs and losses that have plagued most of the country's biggest cannabis companies, Canada's legal pot industry has made a significant economic impact since prohibition ended 3.5 years ago, according to a new report released Tuesday by Deloitte.
-
Feb 44:38
Snap and Pinterest soar after results dispel Facebook fears
Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. surged Friday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump.
-
Feb 13:38
Canada's economy slows down to cap strong end to year
Canada’s economy stalled in December as the nation got hit with fresh lockdowns, though the slowdown wasn’t enough to prevent a strong finish for 2021.
-
Feb 44:38
The Daily Chase: Omicron clouds jobs day; Price of oil inches toward US$100
As expected, today's jobs numbers weren't pretty – at least in this country.
-
Feb 44:38
Amazon shares surge in biggest increase in seven years
Amazon shares surged Friday to the biggest increase in almost seven years, generating the largest single-day gain in market value in U.S. history.
-
Feb 45:24
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead in signalling moves to end COVID restrictions
Canada's chief public health officer says provinces are going to have to find a balance between containing the virus with public health measures and returning to a sense of normalcy as the Omicron wave continues to crest.