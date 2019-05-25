(Bloomberg) -- Matt Hancock, the U.K. health secretary, entered the race to become prime minister a day after Theresa May said she would step aside, acknowledging she had failed to lead Britain out of the European Union.

“We must deliver Brexit, and I will deliver Brexit,” Hancock said in an interview with Sky News Saturday. “We need to move this country forward.”

Hancock, 40, and other rivals have emerged to take on the early favorite, Boris Johnson, in an upcoming leadership contest. The outcome will shape the direction of Brexit with all options, including leaving without a deal, back on the table. May, who will stand down as Conservative Party leader June 7, said Britain needs a new prime minister to try to finish the task.

“I profoundly believe that we need a leader for the future, not just for now,” Hancock said in the interview, adding that he wants to focus on “putting more money in peoples’ pockets” and properly funding public services.

Philip Hammond and Amber Rudd have signaled they could back Johnson, the Telegraph reported, citing interviews and people familiar with the matter. International Development Secretary Rory Stewart told the BBC he wouldn’t serve under Johnson because of his support for a no-deal exit.

Britain has until Oct. 31 to agree to a deal with the 27 other member states. Otherwise, the U.K. could leave with no agreement to cushion the economic blow.

