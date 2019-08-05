(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to pro-Brexit Lincolnshire to set out his cash boost for the state-run National Health Service, a key pledge made in the 2016 referendum campaign. Speculation the government is gearing up for an early general election is roiling financial markets, even as Health Secretary Matt Hancock played down the likelihood of a snap poll.

Key Developments:

Johnson announced 1.8 billion pound ($2.2 billion) boost for the NHS

Hancock said there shouldn’t be an early general election; he also promised an “unhindered” supply of medical supplies after Brexit

Johnson is preparing a “people versus the politicians” general election campaign after Brexit, Financial Times reported

Pound falls as much as 0.5%; yield on U.K. government bonds reaches record low

Bond Markets React to Election Risk (10:30 a.m.)

U.K. government bonds rallied, driving benchmark yields to a record low as global risk sentiment worsened and amid growing speculation Johnson is preparing for a general election.

Ten-year gilt yields slipped below 0.5% for the first time, while the pound also fell as much as 0.5% on Monday.

Scotland Would Vote for Independence, Poll Shows (10 a.m.)

Scotland would choose to become independent of the U.K. if given a chance to revisit their 2014 referendum question, polling by Conservative peer Michael Ashcroft showed on Monday. It’s the first time in two years Scots support independence, he said.

Excluding those who said they wouldn’t vote or didn’t know, 52% of Scots would choose to secede from the U.K., with 48% opting to stay in the union. That compares with the 55% who opposed independence in the 2014 plebiscite.

The poll illustrates the divisions caused by Brexit and follows Johnson’s push to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, even without a deal. Ashcroft’s polling showed 59% of Scots who voted to remain in the EU would choose to leave the U.K.

Hancock: U.K. Doesn’t Need Snap Election (Earlier)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he doesn’t think there should be an early general election, responding to mounting speculation the government is preparing for one.

“I don’t want one, I don’t think we need one,” Hancock told BBC radio on Monday. “We’ve got to deliver on the result of the referendum and I think the best way to do that is with a deal.”

Speaking to ITV earlier, Hancock also promised the government is doing whatever necessary to ensure an “unhindered supply of medicines whatever the Brexit scenario.”

Earlier:

Johnson’s Spending Puts U.K. Parties on Alert for Snap ElectionThe Plan to Avert Banking Chaos in a No-Deal Brexit: QuickTakePound Seen Hitting 34-Year Low If Johnson Drags U.K. to No-Deal

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net;Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Emma Ross-Thomas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.