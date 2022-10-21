(Bloomberg) -- Hancock Prospecting, owned by billionaire Gina Rinehart, has withdrawn its planned sponsorship of Netball Australia, amid a reported backlash from players about indigenous issues and the mining firm’s environmental credentials.

Hancock said it would withdraw the financial support, saying it had not been aware of the “complexity of existing issues” between Netball Australia and the Players Association over wages, according to a press release Saturday.

The company said it had “in good faith” believed key netball groups, including national team the Australian Diamonds, supported the plan for Hancock to become the principal sponsor.

“Hancock and Roy Hill do not wish to add to netball’s disunity problems, and accordingly Hancock has advised Netball Australia that it has withdrawn from its proposed partnership effective immediately,” the press release said. Mine operator Roy Hill is a Hancock subsidiary.

Hancock said it had other successful sponsorships with the Australian Olympic Committee, Volleyball Australia, Artistic Swimming Australia, Rowing Australia and elite swimmers.

Profit Doubles at Billionaire Rinehart’s Roy Hill Iron Ore Mine

The company will provide a temporary four-month sponsorship for Netball Australia, should the players accept it, while the organization finds alternative financial support.

Hancock’s withdrawal comes after gas producer Santos Ltd. earlier this week pulled its sponsorship of an outback Australian arts event, the Darwin Festival, after a campaign led by traditional owners, artists and audiences.

On Tuesday, the Guardian reported that Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins said he won’t feature in any further promotional material for Alinta Energy during the final year of the power company’s sponsorship deal with Cricket Australia.

And on Wednesday, a group of supporters of the Australian Football League’s Fremantle Dockers wrote to the club urging it to dump oil and gas giant Woodside Energy Group Ltd. as its major sponsor, the Age newspaper reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.