(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party is in turmoil, reeling from catastrophic European elections and without a leader to determine the way forward. Candidates to succeed Theresa May are competing to show they can deliver Brexit with their rival plans for leaving the European Union.

Key Developments:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a no-deal Brexit is not a credible threat

Commons Speaker John Bercow warned Parliament will assert its will if the next prime minister tries to force a no-deal Brexit

Leadership rival James Cleverly says no-deal Brexit must stay an option

Stewart: Johnson Should Take Part in Debates (9 a.m.)

Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart called on rival Boris Johnson to take part in public debates during the contest, saying his policy positions need to be heard and challenged particularly if they potentially lead to a no-deal Brexit. The BBC, ITV and Sky have said they will host live debates.

“He’s the favorite, he’s the front-runner, he’s the real big beast here, and he’s the person that all of us have to stake out our positions against,” Stewart told BBC Radio 4. He acknowledged, though, that taking part would be risk for Johnson. “If you’re the front-runner, you’re always going to see there’s a danger that everyone will turn on you.”

May ‘Didn’t Fit’ as PM, James Cleverly Says (8:30 a.m.)

Theresa May did not have the right skills to be a prime minister, James Cleverly, a Brexit minister and Tory leadership contender, told BBC Radio 4. May was never properly scrutinized by her party before becoming leader in 2016 because she was elected after all the other candidates dropped out, he said. Cleverly -- an outsider for the leadership who is not in the Cabinet -- said Tony Blair and David Cameron were better prime ministers because of their lack of Cabinet experience.

“Theresa May went into the job uncontested and untested,” he said. “And what we found is that that as admirable as she is, and as successful as she was around the Cabinet table, as home secretary, she didn’t fit well with the role of prime minister.”

Cleverly also said he’d like to leave a no-deal Brexit as a option for negotiations with the European Union.

Hancock: No-Deal Isn’t Credible Option (Earlier)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who is one of 11 Conservatives currently running to replace Theresa May as leader, said the next prime minister will need to get a deal approved by this current Parliament if they want the U.K. to leave the EU on October 31.

“We have to have a Brexit policy that’s based on reality. We can’t have a general election before we’ve delivered Brexit. That means we have to deliver Brexit through this Parliament,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

Earlier:

Bercow Warns Brexit Hardliners Parliament Could Stop No Deal

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.