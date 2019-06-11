(Bloomberg) -- A record 10 British Conservatives will fight each other to replace Theresa May as prime minister. All agree that Britain has to leave the European Union, but most of them vow to renegotiate. Current favorite Boris Johnson says he will deliver Brexit in October with or without a deal.

How the Tory Rivals for PM Reckon They Can Fix Brexit

Key Developments:

Pro-Brexit caucus backed Johnson in an informal vote late Monday

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith backs Johnson in a Telegraph article

Hancock urges Johnson to face public scrutiny

The pound edged lower

Davidson Backs Javid as Next Tory Leader (8:40 a.m.)

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson confirmed she’s backing Sajid Javid to be the next Tory leader and prime minister, telling ITV the home secretary “tells a story about modern Britain that I want to see.”

The U.K. is “nearing a political crisis” and Javid will help restore competency to government, Davidson said, pointing to his championing of public services including education and the police. She made no comment when asked about Javid’s rivals, Boris Johnson in particular.

Hancock Would Put Brexit Plan to Quick Vote (8:30 a.m.)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a candidate to replace Theresa May, said he’s proposing a time limit to the contentious Irish backstop and would put his Brexit plan to a vote in Parliament immediately to show the European Union it has lawmakers’ support, he told BBC radio on Tuesday. The bloc nearly proposed a time limit previously, he said, adding that making the change in the Brexit deal wouldn’t amount to reopening the agreement.

Hancock also called on his leadership rivals to face media scrutiny, after front-runner Boris Johnson faced criticism for his lack of public appearances.

“We have got to ask the question, why not?” Hancock said. “I’ve got nothing to hide and that’s why I’m here.”

Coming Up:

Andrea Leadsom, a Brexiteer, launches her campaign shortly

Mark Harper, an outsider in the contest, holds campaign event at 10:30 a.m.

1922 Committee holds hustings for candidates this afternoon

Earlier:

Record Field of Tories Bid to Succeed May as U.K. LeaderHow the Tory Rivals for PM Reckon They Can Fix Brexit Boris Johnson Is Underpriced by Pound Traders: Marcus Ashworth

To contact the reporters on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net;Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.