(Bloomberg) -- Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s former Chief Communications Officer Louise Sander said she quit on her own, labeling as inaccurate a statement from her ex-employer that indicated she was fired.

“I left the bank on my own initiative, something I communicated with the fomer CEO already in November, but I was asked to stay until the turn of the year,” she said in an email to Bloomberg. “I would think that the bank has more urgent things to focus on than press releasing false statements on why I left the bank.”

The statement from Sander deepens the communications turmoil at the Swedish lender that has been brewing since Chief Executive Michael Green said on January 4 — only three days after assuming the role — that the bank needs to improve how it speaks with the market.

The lender said in a statement on Friday that it “relieved” Sander of her role on Jan. 9 and that she “will now also be relinquishing” her other roles with the firm. The action was “taken on the bank’s initiative,” it said.

Handelsbanken has also “discharged” Head of Group External Communications Viktoria Aastrup, it said in the statement.

“I have had incredible good and exciting years at the bank in different roles,” Sander said in her statement to Bloomberg. “Investor relations was never under my command, so if there is improvements to be made in market communication I guess they have to find the cause for the development of the share price elsewhere.”

In its statement, the lender said the personnel changes are “the beginning of a wider review of Handelsbanken’s communication activities.”

“As CEO Michael Green noted when meeting the press on Jan. 4, communications is an area where the bank sees significant potential for improvement,” Acting Chief Communications Officer Pernilla Eldestrand said in the statement.

The departures coincide with the appointment of Johan Lagerstrom as a senior adviser to the bank’s top brass. Lagerstrom was heading communications at the lender until 2017, and has over the past few years worked as freelance consultant, according to his LinkedIn profile.

