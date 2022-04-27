(Bloomberg) -- Svenska Handelsbanken AB reported first-quarter net interest income that grew more than analysts had estimated, driven by higher business volumes, especially in real-estate funding.

Sweden’s second-biggest bank by market value said that the key earnings metric totaled 8.01 billion kronor ($816 million), according to a statement on Wednesday. That’s more than the 7.5 billion kronor estimated in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Underlying expenses grew by 3%, “an increase that can be exclusively attributed to the bank’s renewed ambitions within IT development,” said Chief Executive Officer Carina Akerstrom.

“Overall, the cost-to-income ratio is moving in the right direction,” she said. “This is the way we want things to be, with income climbing more quickly than expenses.”

The bank’s cost burden dims its profit prospects this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Philip Richards and Ilia Shchupko. They wrote in a note before the earnings report that costs, including on IT investments, could rise this year and that analysts are looking for guidance on outlays.

The bank provided no update on plans to exit operations in Denmark and Finland, announced last fall, as it seeks to secure growth in other European markets such as the U.K. and Norway.

“In our British operations, we see the strongest start in several years,” the CEO said in e-mailed comments. “The trend has reversed, not least we see it in the latter part of the quarter.”

Earnings Highlights

Net income 5.65 billion kronor

Net fee and commission income 2.91 billion kronor

Common equity Tier 1 ratio 18.7%

Total expenses 5.17 billion kronor

Cost-to-income ratio 42%, adjusted for one-time items 45.9%

