All members of the executive team except the CEO have new job titles without that term in them, according to a release on Tuesday. For example, Carl Cederschiöld, formerly chief financial officer, is now “Head of Handelsbanken Finance,” while Per Beckman’s title was changed from chief credit officer to “Head of Handelsbanken Credit.”

A “slightly streamlined executive team and an even flatter organization means also that those of us working to support the business have short, effective decision-making channels,“ Green said in the release explaining the changes.

The decision to clip the “C” from the C-suite job titles except Green’s came along with the removal of several people from the governance body, with the CEO assuming direct responsibility for Handelsbanken’s domestic unit, which is its biggest by far.

Shortly after taking on the top job at the Swedish lender at the beginning of the year, Green vowed to cut costs by trimming group functions. Handelsbanken has since created waves by issuing a misleading press release about the departures of two communications executives, which the firm subsequently walked back.

There are few public precedents of big financial services companies eliminating the “chief” from the job titles of their top managers. Deutsche Bank AG’s investment arm DWS Group in 2019 decided to replace industry-wide titles such as “managing director” with company-specific ones. The move led to some resentment from employees who felt deprived of career progression, Bloomberg News has reported.

