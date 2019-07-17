(Bloomberg) -- Svenska Handelsbanken AB said it is examining its business model with a view to concentrating resources in areas that have stayed profitable through the latest business cycle.

The Stockholm-based bank said on Wednesday it started a “major review” in the second quarter. That has already resulted in a decision to cease offering export finance as a service. Handelsbanken also said it is channeling more resources toward “the creation of entirely digital customer relationships” as more banks across the Nordic region increasingly turn to robots and technology over humans.

“As part of this realignment of strategy, the bank has also begun a review and analysis of its geographical presence in Europe, outside of the home markets,” Handelsbanken said. It has already decided to cease doing business in the Baltic region, where a number of its Nordic competitors have been dragged into money laundering scandals.

The bank, which reported second-quarter net income that met analyst expectations, is more exposed than any of its Nordic peers to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. On Wednesday, Handelsbanken said the Brexit negotiations continue to be clouded by “uncertainty.”

The Swedish bank is now “preparing for the implementation of Brexit in close consultation with public authorities in both Sweden and the U.K.” Handelsbanken’s “low tolerance of risk means that Handelsbanken is also well-equipped to operate under substantially more difficult market conditions than those experienced during the past few years.”

Handelsbanken’s new chief executive officer, Carina Akerstrom, has made cutting costs a top priority after investments in the bank’s U.K. operations and in anti-money laundering initiatives led to unusually high expenses last year. Among her first actions was to announce in May that Handelsbanken is pulling out of the Baltics, building on an October pledge by the former CEO to cut 1,600 jobs.

Handelsbanken also said on Wednesday that it’s closing its offices in Poland, Jakarta and Sydney.

