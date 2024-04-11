(Bloomberg) -- As many as five European Central Bank Governing Council members appeared to take longer than some of their peers to be convinced of keeping interest rates steady at Thursday’s policy meeting, people familiar with the matter said.

A larger group initially favored cutting borrowing costs, though some quickly joined the majority in opting to set up June as the appropriate moment instead, the people said. Stronger-than-expected inflation data out of the US made policymakers more cautious, they said.

President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the disagreement in her press conference on Thursday.

“Truth be told, a few members, a few members felt sufficiently confident on the basis of the limited data that we received in April,” she said. “They agreed to rally to the consensus of a very, very large majority of the governors who were comfortable with the need to reinforce confidence, when receiving a lot more data in June.”

Some saw the suggestion to cut this week as an indirect attempt to build the case to follow a move that month with a second reduction in July, though there’s been no in-depth debate on the policy path ahead, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Even so, consensus appears to be building that the first phase of the cutting cycle will involve taking the deposit rate down by around 100 basis points from its current 4% level. It’s still unclear over which timeframe this will happen.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.